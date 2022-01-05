India reports first death linked to omicron coronavirus variant
Published: 05 Jan 2022 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2022 02:14 PM BdST
India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said.
Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.
