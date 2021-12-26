India expands vaccinations, starts boosters to fight omicron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation late Saturday, said vaccines would be available to those 15 to 18 years old as of Jan 3. He also said booster doses would be offered as a “precaution” to health workers and those 60 and older with comorbidities starting Jan 10.

India has fully vaccinated about 60% of its adult population of roughly 900 million people, while about 90% have received at least one dose of vaccine. After a sluggish start marred by mismanagement, the country’s vaccination drive picked up pace in recent months. But the government is short of the declared goal of fully vaccinating all adults by the end of the year.

About 90% of Indians have been vaccinated with Covishield, a locally manufactured version of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Initial studies in Britain found that AstraZeneca’s vaccinations showed no ability to stop omicron infection, while its booster shot did raise antibody levels enough to suggest that it may offer protection against the omicron variant.

The previous variant, delta, fuelled a deadly second wave in India in the spring that devastated the country, overwhelming the health infrastructure and leaving hundreds of thousands dead. The government’s jumbled response, with political leaders continuing to hold massive election rallies and allow large religious gatherings as the virus spread, only worsened the disaster.

Even as some Indian states have moved to restrict gatherings and impose measures after the detection of omicron cases, Modi and opposition leaders have held crowded rallies in Uttar Pradesh. The country’s largest state with 200 million people, Uttar Pradesh is headed to a crucial election in the spring.

“In many countries of the world, infections are increasing due to the new omicron variant,” Modi said during his address to the nation. “I appeal to all not to panic but remain vigilant.”

