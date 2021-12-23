Two dead, four injured after blast at court complex in India’s Punjab
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2021 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2021 04:04 PM BdST
Two people were killed and four seriously injured after a blast at a court complex in Punjab’s Ludhiana, according to NDTV.
The incident took place inside a bathroom on the second floor of the building at 12:22 pm local time.
The explosion tore through a section of the building, damaging the bathroom walls and shattering glass nearby. The district court was operating at the time of the explosion.
Images from the scene show the injured being carried out of the building and law enforcers trying to remove people, NDTV said.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi condemned the attack and urged calm.
"Anybody trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state, will be taken to task," he said.
He claimed the explosion was an attempt to disrupt law and order ahead of assembly polls.
