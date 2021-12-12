India Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Dec 2021 08:59 AM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2021 08:59 AM BdST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet early on Sunday.
The matter was escalated to Twitter and the Prime Minister's personal twitter handle @narendramodi was immediately secured, PMO India's tweet said, adding any tweet shared during the brief period when the account was compromised must be ignored.
It was not immediately known how long the personal Twitter handle of Modi, which has over 73 million followers, was compromised.
Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement, adding an investigation revealed no signs of any other impacted accounts at present.
A similar incident had occurred with the Twitter handle of Modi's personal website @narendramodi_in in September 2020, with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.
- India's omicron cases mild
- Indian defence chief’s chopper ‘flew low through fog”
- Indian farmers call off year-long protest
- Tributes pour in for Indian defence chief killed in crash
- Bodies of India's defence chief, 12 others to be brought to Delhi
- Indian vaccine makers seek boosters as demand falls
- Indian army helicopter crash baffles experts
- Suu Kyi jailing puts spotlight on detained thousands
- India's omicron cases mild, vaccine boosters not a priority: govt
- Before fatal crash, Indian defence chief's chopper 'flew low through fog'
- Indian farmers call off year-long protest after govt assurances
- Tributes pour in for Indian defence chief killed in chopper crash
- Bodies of India's defence chief, 12 others to be brought to New Delhi
- Indian vaccine makers bank on boosters as demand crashes
Most Read
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- Is Murad Hassan returning to Bangladesh after his failed attempt to enter Canada?
- US sanctions RAB, seven officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
- Bangladesh summons US ambassador over sanctions on RAB officials
- He was hoping for work in Dubai. But passport details identical to another man's has barred him for a year