Tributes pour in for Indian defence chief killed in chopper crash
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Dec 2021 01:03 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2021 01:03 PM BdST
The head of India's armed forces, General Bipin Rawat, was killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.
Below are comments and tributes following his death from senior figures in India and abroad.
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI:
"Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional."
"As India's first CDS (Chief of Defence Staff), Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service."
STATEMENT FROM US EMBASSY IN INDIA:
"As India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat spearheaded a historic period of transformation in the Indian military. He was a strong friend and partner of the United States, overseeing a major expansion of India's defence cooperation with the US military."
INDIAN PRESIDENT RAM NATH KOVIND:
"The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism."
HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH:
"He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion."
DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH:
"His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country."
OPPOSITION POLITICIAN RAHUL GANDHI:
"I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife... India stands united in this grief."
OPPOSITION POLITICIAN SHASHI THAROOR:
"All of India mourns the tragic loss of life that occurred today and the passing of India's first Chief of Defence Staff. The crash must and will be investigated, but today is a day for prayer."
FORMER ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU:
"I was deeply saddened to learn about the deadly helicopter crash that killed India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims."
- Indian vaccine makers seek boosters as demand falls
- Indian army helicopter crash baffles experts
- Suu Kyi jailing puts spotlight on detained thousands
- Omicron spreads in India, full vaccination in focus
- India detects 7 more omicron cases
- Protesters attack Indian camp after civilians killed
- Modi's farm reform reversal to deter investment in agriculture
- India detects third omicron case
- Tributes pour in for Indian defence chief killed in chopper crash
- Bodies of India's defence chief, 12 others to be brought to New Delhi
- Indian vaccine makers bank on boosters as demand crashes
- ‘It’s very safe’: Experts baffled by the crash of military helicopter that carried India’s chief of defence staff
- Helicopter with India’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashes
- Suu Kyi sentence puts spotlight on Myanmar's detained thousands
Most Read
- India’s top military general dies in helicopter crash
- Court sentences 20 to death, 5 to life in prison for murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Pathao rode high and then lost steam. Now its new CEO plans a turnaround with fintech
- Police open probe into DU student’s complaint against Murad
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan asks for Hasina’s forgiveness
- Govt has done enough for Khaleda, says Hasina
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- ‘It’s very safe’: Experts baffled by the crash of military helicopter that carried India’s chief of defence staff
- Abrar’s family wants sentences to be carried out quickly
- Up to 1 million COVID vaccines wasted in Nigeria last month