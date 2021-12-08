Helicopter with India’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashes

Five bodies have been found from the crash site and two have been taken to hospital with severe burn injuries, private broadcaster NDTV reports.

General Rawat's wife, his defence assistant, security commandos and Indian Air Force personnel were reportedly among the 14 on board.

The Indian Air Force confirmed in a tweet that the chief of defence staff was on the flight. He had taken a flight from Delhi to Sulur earlier Wednesday and that flight manifest had nine people.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."