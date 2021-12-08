Helicopter with India’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashes
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Dec 2021 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2021 03:22 PM BdST
An army chopper carrying India’s Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others has crashed in Tamil Nadu and casualties have been reported.
Five bodies have been found from the crash site and two have been taken to hospital with severe burn injuries, private broadcaster NDTV reports.
General Rawat's wife, his defence assistant, security commandos and Indian Air Force personnel were reportedly among the 14 on board.
The Indian Air Force confirmed in a tweet that the chief of defence staff was on the flight. He had taken a flight from Delhi to Sulur earlier Wednesday and that flight manifest had nine people.
"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."
- Suu Kyi jailing puts spotlight on detained thousands
- Omicron spreads in India, full vaccination in focus
- India detects 7 more omicron cases
- Protesters attack Indian camp after civilians killed
- Modi's farm reform reversal to deter investment in agriculture
- India detects third omicron case
- Omicron impact blunted by vaccination in India
- India detects two cases of Omicron variant
- Helicopter with India’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashes
- Suu Kyi sentence puts spotlight on Myanmar's detained thousands
- Suu Kyi falls, but Myanmar’s democratic hopes move on
- Omicron spreads in India, full vaccination in focus
- Mourners put wreaths on coffins of Indians mistakenly killed by security forces
- India detects seven more omicron cases, making 12 in all
Most Read
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan loses Awami League post too
- Court sentences 20 to death, 5 to life in prison for murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Murad Hassan is sacked from cabinet and Awami League. What else awaits him?
- Murad makes mistake in resignation letter
- Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh address to open firms in tax haven
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- RAB quizzes actor Emon over links to sacked state minister Murad
- Departure in disgrace: Hasina fires State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal
- How TikTok reads your mind