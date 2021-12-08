Home > Neighbours

Helicopter with India’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashes

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Dec 2021 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2021 03:22 PM BdST

An army chopper carrying India’s Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others has crashed in Tamil Nadu and casualties have been reported.

Five bodies have been found from the crash site and two have been taken to hospital with severe burn injuries, private broadcaster NDTV reports.

General Rawat's wife, his defence assistant, security commandos and Indian Air Force personnel were reportedly among the 14 on board.

The Indian Air Force confirmed in a tweet that the chief of defence staff was on the flight. He had taken a flight from Delhi to Sulur earlier Wednesday and that flight manifest had nine people.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

