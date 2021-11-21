India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Nov 2021 10:26 AM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2021 10:26 AM BdST
Indian police said on Saturday they had charged senior executives of Amazon.com's local unit under narcotics laws in a case of alleged marijuana smuggling via the online retailer.
Police in the central Madhya Pradesh state arrested two men with 20 kg of marijuana on Nov 14 and found they were using the Amazon India website to order and further smuggle the substance in the guise of stevia leaves, a natural sweetener, to other Indian states.
State police said in a statement that executive directors of Amazon India were being named as accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act due to differences in answers in documents provided by the company in response to police questions and facts unearthed by discussion.
Police did not disclose how many executives were charged.
The police, who had previously summoned and spoken to Amazon executives in the case, estimate that about 1,000 kg of marijuana, worth roughly $148,000, was sold via Amazon.
Amazon said in a statement that it does not allow the listing and sale of legally prohibited products, adding that it takes strict action against sellers in case of any contravention.
"The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it," Amazon said of the alleged marijuana smuggling.
Indian authorities have in recent years intensified their efforts to crack down on illicit drugs. Many high-profile Indian actors and TV personalities have been under scrutiny from narcotics officials since last year.
- India charges Amazon execs of marijuana smuggling
- How India’s farmers faced down Modi
- Fury in Kashmir after deadly police raid at shopping complex
- Modi says he will repeal farm laws
- India steps up pollution fight in Delhi
- India shuts five coal-fired power plants
- How COVID became a 'boon' for an Indian hospital
- 2 journos held in India amid media crackdown
- Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite Modi's U-turn on reforms
- Fury in Kashmir after deadly police raid at shopping complex
- India's Modi says he will repeal controversial farm laws
- Indian forces kill nine suspected militants in Kashmir
- India steps up pollution fight in capital with power plant suspensions
- India temporarily shuts five coal-fired power plants around New Delhi
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- ‘3 missing sisters’ want to live with their father: Police
- Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite Modi's U-turn on reforms
- FBI agents became CIA operatives in secret overseas prisons
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan