Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan walks out of jail after nearly 4 weeks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2021 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2021 12:37 PM BdST
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, two days after Bombay High Court granted him bail in connection with the drugs-on-cruise-case.
The 23-year-old son had to spend two nights in jail as his bail papers missed the deadline after a nerve-wracking countdown that went down to seconds, private broadcaster NDTV reports.
"We won't give special treatment to anyone. The law is the same for all. The deadline for receiving the bail papers was 5.30 pm. That has passed. He won't be released today," news agency PTI quoted a prison official as saying.
Aryan walked out of the jail around 11 am on Saturday. He was whizzed past by security to a white Range Rover SUV as soon as he left the jail.
A sea of fans, some holding "welcome home" banners, were seen outside Shah Rukh Khan's home in Mumbai as his son returned home.
Aryan had been in custody since October 3, hours after drugs raids on a cruise ship party. He had been denied bail twice before.
His lawyers had repeatedly pointed out that no drugs had been found on him.
The Narcotics Control Bureau, however, argued that he was part of a conspiracy and that his WhatsApp chats revealed his involvement in illicit drug dealings.
