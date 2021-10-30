Pope Francis agrees to make first papal visit to India since 1999
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Oct 2021 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2021 07:48 PM BdST
Pope Francis has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit, in a turnaround in relations with the Vatican following the failure of negotiations for a papal trip to the predominantly Hindu nation in 2017.
There are about 20 million Roman Catholics in India, about 1.5 percent of the population of 1.3 billion. Some 80 percent of India's people are Hindu.
In 2016, Francis said he was "almost sure" of visiting India the following year along with Bangladesh. But Indian Catholic Church leaders failed to convince Modi, who heads a nationalist administration, to invite him.
The last pope to visit India was John Paul II, who went to New Delhi in 1999 to issue a papal document on the Church in Asia.
"Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India," Modi said on Twitter on Saturday.
The Indian Foreign Ministry said the invitation was for the pope "to visit India at an early date, which was accepted with pleasure".
A Vatican statement gave no details of the meeting between Francis and Modi, the first between a pope and an Indian prime minister in more than two decades. Modi is in Rome to attend the G20 summit of the world's richest countries.
At the time the 2017 visit fell through, Church officials said the Indian government had cited scheduling problems for the prime minister. Francis visited Myanmar and Bangladesh instead.
The last Indian prime minister to meet a pope was Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who met John Paul II at the Vatican in 2000.
The Indian Foreign Ministry said Modi and Francis also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
- Pope Francis agrees to visit India
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan walks out of jail
- India's tech capital on alert after death of actor
- India concerned about China's new border law
- Indians await WHO nod for homegrown shot to travel abroad
- Violence strikes, and India’s farmers want you to see it
- Many Indians unlikely to be fully vaccinated by year-end
- India celebrates 1bn COVID vaccine doses
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan walks out of jail after nearly 4 weeks
- India's tech capital on alert after death of actor
- Anti-Muslim violence flares in India's Tripura
- India says it is concerned about China's new border law
- Vaccinated but stuck: Indians await WHO nod for homegrown shot to travel abroad
- Massive rescue operation launched as 11 trekkers found dead in India
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- Man plotted to kill his wife. Then he murdered another woman in burqa
- Bangladesh all but out of T20 World Cup after losing last-over thriller to Windies
- India's tech capital on alert after death of actor
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan walks out of jail after nearly 4 weeks
- Virus is surging again in Europe as winter looms
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- Egg, chicken prices soar as Bangladesh poultry industry falters in pandemic
- Chattogram Medical College shuts down indefinitely after BCL clashes
- Pakistan win Afghan thriller to close in on semis berth