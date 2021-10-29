India's tech capital on alert after death of actor
>>Chandini Monnappa and Chris Thomas, Reuters
Published: 29 Oct 2021 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2021 10:23 PM BdST
Offices and shops in India's tech capital of Bengaluru shut down on Friday and police were brought in to control swarming crowds of fans in anticipation of violence after a popular actor died in the city.
Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, a dashing lead in films and a member of an illustrious movie family, died of a heart attack on Friday afternoon, doctors treating him told reporters.
Television channels showed crowds of fans swarming toward the hospital where he was being treated, and police were out in force trying to control them.
Film stars are revered in India, almost obsessively and even natural deaths of movie stars have led to violent turmoil in the past as distraught fans try to come to terms with the death of their idol.
The death of Rajkumar's father, Singanalluru Puttaswamaiah Muthuraj, in 2006 also led to outpourings of grief and shutdowns.
While malls were open, several cinema halls across Bangalore closed for the day and stopped screening movies in the city. Several popular pubs across the city also closed down after news of Rajkumar's death came in.
India's biggest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services , sent its employees an advisory around 1500 local time, asking them to go home early, an employee at one of its Bengaluru offices told Reuters.
Other tech firms said they were monitoring the situation in the city. Accounting firm KPMG had asked employees to leave for home, an employee in the Bengaluru office told Reuters.
"I pray to the people of the state to do his last rites with respect, please be peaceful and allow the family to mourn in peace," the chief minister of Karnataka state, Basavraj Bommai, told a news conference minutes after the actor's death was announced.
Several film stars and politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Rajkumar's death.
"A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go," Modi said in a tweet.
Rajkumar, known for his romantic and action movies, was also well-known for his playback singing, and hosted the local version of the popular TV show "Who Wants to be a Millionaire".
- India concerned about China's new border law
- Indians await WHO nod for homegrown shot to travel abroad
- Violence strikes, and India’s farmers want you to see it
- Many Indians unlikely to be fully vaccinated by year-end
- India celebrates 1bn COVID vaccine doses
- Farmers can't block roads indefinitely: India
- Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet
- Four militants, one soldier killed in Kashmir
- Anti-Muslim violence flares in India's Tripura
- India says it is concerned about China's new border law
- Vaccinated but stuck: Indians await WHO nod for homegrown shot to travel abroad
- Massive rescue operation launched as 11 trekkers found dead in India
- Violence strikes, and India’s farmers want you to see it
- Many Indians unlikely to be fully vaccinated by year-end despite ample COVID shots
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- Facebook renames itself Meta
- Bangladesh all but out of T20 World Cup after losing last-over thriller to Windies
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- Bangladesh need Windies win to kick-start World Cup campaign, says Nurul
- Hasina alerts all to dangers of COVID in winter
- Bangladesh vaccinates children with Pfizer. Is one dose effective enough – and safer?
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan gets bail after 3 weeks in jail
- Tax dodging by Google, Facebook is ‘unfortunate’: HC
- 400,000 job seekers sit for 43rd BCS preliminary exam