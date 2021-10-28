Anti-Muslim violence flares in India's Tripura

The district administration has prohibited gatherings and deployed paramilitary forces in the Kadamtala area of North Tripura in an effort to de-escalate the situation, the Times of India reports.

A series of violent incidents have roiled the district since Tuesday after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-wing Hindu organisation, allegedly vandalised and set fire to a mosque and 10 shops owned by Muslims during a rally seeking security and justice for minorities in Bangladesh, according to the police.

Later, a group of Muslims allegedly attacked Hindu properties in Churaibari at night. Hindus subsequently retaliated by ransacking a few shops belonging to Muslims. Several vehicles coming from Assam were also attacked on the national highway, according to the Times of India.

Aside from clamping the prohibitory order section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Tripura police issued an alert to its Assam counterpart to restrict inter-state movement and prevent any flare-up.

In Bangladesh, a provocative social media campaign surrounding the alleged dishonouring of the Quran at a puja venue in Cumilla on Oct 13 triggered communal violence during which Muslim fanatics carried out attacks on temples and puja venues in the city, leaving scores of people injured.

Eight people died as violence spread to several other districts, including Chattogram, Feni, Chandpur and Noakhali, amid Durga Puja celebrations.

Police arrested hundreds of people in dozens of cases over the clashes and attacks.