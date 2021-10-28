Anti-Muslim violence flares in India's Tripura
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2021 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2021 05:00 PM BdST
Communal tensions are simmering in India's north-eastern state of Tripura after a mosque and other properties belonging to Muslims were reportedly attacked in an apparent reprisal against the anti-Hindu violence across the border in Bangladesh.
The district administration has prohibited gatherings and deployed paramilitary forces in the Kadamtala area of North Tripura in an effort to de-escalate the situation, the Times of India reports.
A series of violent incidents have roiled the district since Tuesday after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-wing Hindu organisation, allegedly vandalised and set fire to a mosque and 10 shops owned by Muslims during a rally seeking security and justice for minorities in Bangladesh, according to the police.
Later, a group of Muslims allegedly attacked Hindu properties in Churaibari at night. Hindus subsequently retaliated by ransacking a few shops belonging to Muslims. Several vehicles coming from Assam were also attacked on the national highway, according to the Times of India.
Aside from clamping the prohibitory order section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Tripura police issued an alert to its Assam counterpart to restrict inter-state movement and prevent any flare-up.
In Bangladesh, a provocative social media campaign surrounding the alleged dishonouring of the Quran at a puja venue in Cumilla on Oct 13 triggered communal violence during which Muslim fanatics carried out attacks on temples and puja venues in the city, leaving scores of people injured.
Eight people died as violence spread to several other districts, including Chattogram, Feni, Chandpur and Noakhali, amid Durga Puja celebrations.
Police arrested hundreds of people in dozens of cases over the clashes and attacks.
- India concerned about China's new border law
- Indians await WHO nod for homegrown shot to travel abroad
- Violence strikes, and India’s farmers want you to see it
- Many Indians unlikely to be fully vaccinated by year-end
- India celebrates 1bn COVID vaccine doses
- Farmers can't block roads indefinitely: India
- Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet
- Four militants, one soldier killed in Kashmir
- India says it is concerned about China's new border law
- Vaccinated but stuck: Indians await WHO nod for homegrown shot to travel abroad
- Massive rescue operation launched as 11 trekkers found dead in India
- Violence strikes, and India’s farmers want you to see it
- Many Indians unlikely to be fully vaccinated by year-end despite ample COVID shots
- India celebrates 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with song and dance
Most Read
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- 7 burnt in Gulshan residential building fire
- Two men who jumped off a sinking ferry narrate the moments of horror
- England rout Bangladesh, inch closer to semis in T20 World Cup
- Merck will share formula for its COVID pill with poor countries
- Clashes with Pakistani Islamists kill several police
- Veteran lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder dies at 83
- Police recover hanging body of DU student from Dhaka hotel
- Shakib reclaims top spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
- US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal