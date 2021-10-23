Massive rescue operation launched as 11 trekkers found dead in India

The rescue operation has been ongoing at an altitude of 17,000 feet of the location where 17 trekkers, including tourists, porters, and guides, lost their way on Oct 18 due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather, NDTV reports.

The search began with the Indian Air Force deploying two Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) choppers to reach Harsil - a tourist hill station in the state -- in a response to a SOS call made by authorities On Oct 20.

Three personnel of the National Disaster Response Force surveyed the area from an ALH craft, according to NDTV.

The next day, an ALH carrying State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel found four bodies at an altitude of 15,700 feet.

The helicopter then reached another location and winched up a survivor who was unable to move at an altitude of 16,800 feet, NDTV reports.

After taking a day's break on Oct 22, the crew managed to rescue a survivor and recover five dead bodies from a height of 16,500 feet in four shuttles despite unfavourable terrain and strong wind conditions.

A joint patrol of Dogra Scouts, 4 Assam, and two ITBP teams on foot brought back two more bodies after locating them at the Nithal Thach camp, NDTV reports.

The rescue teams have handed over the bodies to the local police. The survivors were administered first aid at Harsil before they were sent to the district hospital in Uttarkashi