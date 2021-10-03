Mamata Banerjee leads in bypoll that decides if she can remain West Bengal chief minister

The by-election is a litmus test for the All India Trinamool Congress chief, who is contesting the seat to continue as the chief minister of West Bengal. Vote counting began in the morning and a clear picture of the winner is expected to emerge by Sunday afternoon.

There will be 21 rounds of counting in the Bhabanipur constituency. The Election Commission has arranged for a three-tier security system, calling in 24 companies of security forces and have already deployed them at the counting centres.

The Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Mamata to contest the Bhabanipur seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal against the TMC supremo. On the other hand, CPI(M) has fielded Srijib Biswas, a lawyer by profession, in the Bhabanipur constituency.

Besides Bhabanipur, polling will be held in Jangipur and Samserganj Assembly constituencies. A total of 697,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies.