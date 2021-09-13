Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Sep 2021 11:27 AM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2021 11:27 AM BdST
Pilot error and a failure to follow safety guidelines probably caused the Air India Express crash that killed 21 people last year, the country's worst aviation accident in a decade, investigators said in a report on Saturday.
The Boeing 737, repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the table-top runway and crashed while landing at Calicut International Airport in the southern state of Kerala in heavy rain on Aug 8, 2020.
"The probable cause of the accident was the non-adherence to standard operating procedures by the pilot flying," says the report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, a division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that probes plane accidents.
The pilot "continued an unstabilised approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone, halfway down the runway", instead of doing a "go around", the agency says in the 257-page report, published after a year-long investigation.
A go-around is a standard procedure in which the pilot abandons a landing attempt deemed unsafe and tries again.
In spite of being asked to go around by the pilot monitoring the landing, the pilot flying the aircraft failed to do so, the agency said, and the monitoring pilot also failed to take over the controls and execute the order.
The aircraft had already made one failed attempt to land before it overran the 2,700-metre (8,900-foot) runway. The airport is known as a table-top because its runways have steep drops at one or both ends.
The crash at the airport in Kozhikode was India's worst passenger aircraft accident since 2010, when another Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot a table-top runway in Mangalore, a city in the south, and slid down a hill, killing 158 people.
- Indian states to curb crowds at religious festivals
- Mumbai gets ready to celebrate its biggest festival
- India evictions during COVID a 'human rights crisis'
- Boat carrying 100 passengers sinks in India
- India 'prepares for the worst' ahead of third COVID wave
- Indian farmers stage protest against farm laws
- India plans 50% increase in oxygen production
- Indian farmers rally against farm laws
- Some Indian states move to curb crowds at religious festivals
- Mumbai gets ready to celebrate its biggest festival amid surging coronavirus cases
- India evictions during COVID-19 a 'human rights crisis'
- Boat carrying 100 passengers sinks in India's northeast: witnesses
- India 'prepares for the worst' ahead of possible COVID-19 third wave
- Indian farmers stage protest outside Delhi against farm laws
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Bangladesh arrests two over fake Australian visas, police say ringleader is in Australia
- ‘No more distance between us’: Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- Shakib, Niaz Morshed join fund manager LR Global as advisers
- Bangladesh’s COVID toll nears 27,000 as another 51 die in a day
- Policeman rescues two children thrown overboard from launch for ‘not paying the fare’
- Five power plants with 779 MW production capacity added to national grid
- Trump may be gone, but the fight against his border wall goes on