Indian farmers stage protest outside Delhi against farm laws
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Sep 2021 10:51 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2021 10:51 PM BdST
Thousands of Indian farmers gathered at a grain market outside New Delhi on Tuesday in protest against new agricultural laws they say threaten their livelihoods, condemning "brutal" actions by police during similar demonstrations last week.
"A large number of farmers are attending the meeting to ask the government to punish those responsible for using force against unarmed and elderly farmers," said Balbir Singh Rajewal, a senior farmers' leader.
The grain market where farmers met is about 150 km (93 miles) from New Delhi, in neighbouring Haryana state. After initial talks with government officials failed, farmers later marched from the market to the main government office in the Karnal district of Haryana to press their demands, Rajewal said.
Some farm union leaders have been arrested by Haryana police, but farmers are going to stay put there, he said.
"The use of excess, disproportionate force was not only brutal, but it was also a vengeful act," Rajewal said.
Last month, about 10 farmers were injured after police resorted to baton charges to stop protesters from blocking a Haryana highway. One farmer died later although officials say the death was not due to baton injuries.
Authorities in Haryana stepped up security and shut down mobile internet services, state government officials said. In addition to a large police deployment, the government has also positioned paramilitary forces, they said.
For more than eight months, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on major highways to New Delhi to oppose the farm laws in India's longest-running growers' protest.
More than half a million farmers participated in a protest in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday - the biggest rally yet - demanding the withdrawal of the laws, introduced in September last year.
Farm leaders say the laws would erode a longstanding mechanism that ensures farmers a minimum guaranteed price for their rice and wheat, but the government says this will help growers get better prices.
- Indian farmers stage protest against farm laws
- India plans 50% increase in oxygen production
- Indian farmers rally against farm laws
- India locks down restive Kashmir
- Indian Kashmir separatist leader dies
- Pandemic-hit Indian economy needs its lost growth
- India prepares for future COVID surge
- India administers 10m vaccine doses in a day
- Indian farmers stage protest outside Delhi against farm laws
- India plans 50% increase in oxygen production before third COVID-19 wave
- Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws
- Waste to watts: India generates green energy from food leftovers
- India locks down restive Kashmir after burial of separatist leader
- Indian Kashmir separatist leader dies, troops deployed in Srinagar
Most Read
- Nasir, Omi, Shahidul charged with trying to rape, murder Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to introduce PCR tests at three international airports to ease pandemic travel
- New case accuses Bashundhara MD, family of ‘rape and murder’
- Bangladesh logs 56 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in 11 weeks
- Bangladesh, Britain agree to work closely on Afghan crisis, regional stability
- Man arrested for stealing IGP’s identity in fraud schemes
- A curtain divides male, female students as Afghan universities reopen
- Students excited about heading back to classroom but concerns over health safety linger
- Jamaat Secretary General Parwar, eight others arrested in Dhaka