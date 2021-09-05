Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws
Mayank Bhardwaj, Reuters
Published: 05 Sep 2021 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2021 06:02 PM BdST
Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the biggest rally yet in a months-long series of demonstrations to press Narendra Modi's government to repeal three new agricultural laws.
More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in the city of Muzaffarnagar, according to local police.
The demonstration in Uttar Pradesh, a predominantly agricultural state that's home to 240 million people, will breathe fresh life into the protest movement, said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmers' leader.
A farmer sits on a tractor as he attends a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a protest against farm laws in Muzaffarnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Sept 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Over the past eight months, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on major highways to the capital, New Delhi to oppose the laws, in India's longest-running farmer' protest against the government.
People shout slogans during a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws in Muzaffarnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Sept 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Farmers, however, say the legislation will hurt their livelihood and leave them with scant bargaining power against big private retailers and food processors.
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws in Muzaffarnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Sept, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Balbir Singh Rajewal, another farmers' leader, said Sunday's rally was a warning for Prime Minister Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party, which next year will a contest state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, often seen as a barometer of the popularity of the federal government.
"Our message is very clear - either repeal the laws or face defeat in the state election," he added.
