India approves further trials for first homegrown mRNA COVID-19 shot
>> Shivani Singh, Reuters
Published: 25 Aug 2021 01:34 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2021 01:34 PM BdST
India has approved further clinical trials for its first homegrown mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, the government said on Tuesday, after the shot was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study.
Gennova is among a few pharmaceutical firms worldwide, including Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc, to use mRNA technology in its coronavirus shot. These vaccines do not use a live virus to generate an immune response but prompt the human body to make a protein that triggers one.
The company said on Tuesday it plans to start mid-stage trials of its vaccine candidate, HGCO19, in early September at about 10 to 15 sites and a late-stage trial at 22 to 27 sites in India.
Clinical trials of Gennova's vaccine candidate began in December last year and are partly funded by the biotechnology department of India's Ministry of Science and Technology.
"It's too early to get excited about this vaccine as phase-3 trials are yet to be completed. By the time this vaccine reaches the market, India would have vaccinated a majority of its population with at least one dose," said Prashant Khadayate, a pharma analyst at GlobalData.
Developing an mRNA vaccine would however help India "display its scientific innovation at a global level", Khadayate added.
India has so far authorised emergency use for two domestically developed COVID-19 shots, made by Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila, but does not have mRNA-based vaccines yet in its immunisation programme ahead of a potential third coronavirus wave.
Moderna's vaccine won an emergency use approval from the Indian government in June, but the company is still sorting out issues over indemnity and imports.
Gennova, whose parent firm Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd filed for an initial public offering last week, is also scaling up its vaccine manufacturing capacity, a government statement said.
- WHO has medical supplies in Afghanistan for a week
- India says to exceed emission cut targets
- India’s COVID-19 numbers have fallen
- Indian embassy officials, ambassador depart Kabul
- India COVID vaccinations near record
- Taliban take control of presidential palace
- $1.35tn infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon: Modi
- Taliban takes Jalalabad
- WHO says it has medical supplies in Afghanistan for a week
- India says to exceed emission cut targets, further reduction hinges on climate fund
- India’s COVID-19 numbers have fallen. A third wave still looms
- Taliban order fighters to respect foreigners in Afghanistan: official
- Indian embassy officials, including ambassador, evacuating Kabul
- India COVID-19 vaccinations near record, new infections at five-month low
Most Read
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- Bangladesh aims to reopen educational institutions ‘soon’ if COVID cases drop
- CIA director visited Kabul for secret talks with Taliban
- Reuters photographer was killed after being left behind in retreat, Afghan general says
- Taliban reject extended deadline as US races to finish evacuation
- Bangladesh logs 114 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in nearly two months
- New Zealand team quarantine in Dhaka, Allen tests positive
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- As Taliban government looms, should Bangladesh seek diplomacy with Afghanistan?
- A grim new trend: Why are more women now dying from COVID in Bangladesh?