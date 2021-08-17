Taliban order fighters to respect foreigners in Afghanistan: official
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2021 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 04:41 PM BdST
The Taliban have ordered their fighters to maintain discipline and not enter any diplomatic buildings or interfere with embassy vehicles, and for ordinary people to go about their business as usual, a senior official of the group said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
"Taliban members have been ordered at all levels to ensure that we don't disrespect any country's presence in Afghanistan," said the senior official, who declined to be identified.
The Taliban are trying to present a moderate face as they take control in Afghanistan, two decades after they were forced out by US-backed forces.
During their years in power from 1996 to 2001, the Islamist Taliban ran one of the world's most repressive governments.
There were public executions, stonings, strict interpretations of sharia, or Islamic religious law, women not being allowed to work, and girls not allowed to attend school. Women had to cover their face and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to venture out of their homes. Men were not allowed to trim their beards.
Now, the group is seeking to present a more moderate face. Following are some of the promises it has made in recent days: - "The Islamic Emirate once again assures all its citizens that it will, as always, protect their life, property and honour and create a peaceful and secure environment for its beloved nation."
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM TALIBAN STATEMENT:
- "All those who have previously worked and helped the invaders (Western troops), or are now standing in the ranks of the corrupt Administration of Kabul, the Islamic Emirate has opened its door for them and have announced for them amnesty."
- "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not interested in anyone's private property, (not in anyone's cars, not in anyone's land and houses, not in anyone's markets and shops), rather it considers protection of lives and properties of the nation its primary responsibility."
- "In areas which are under the control of the Islamic Emirate, people should lead a normal life, especially in the official arena, whether it is educational, healthy, social or cultural."
- "We also assure all the diplomats, embassies, consulates, and charitable workers, whether they are international or national that not only no problems will be created for them by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan security and a secure environment will be provided to them."
- "We will respect rights of women...our policy is that women will have access to education and work, to wear the hijab."
UNICEF says some Taliban support girls' education
The UN children's agency (UNICEF) said Taliban representatives in some parts of Afghanistan have expressed support for educating girls after they seized control when U.S. troops withdrew, its field operations chief for the country said on Tuesday.
Mustapha Ben Messaoud, UNICEF's chief of field operations in Afghanistan, said some Taliban local representatives had said they were waiting for guidance on the issue from their leaders, while others have said they want schools to run for girls.
"We are cautiously optimistic on moving forward," he told a UN briefing in Geneva.
[With details from Reuters]
