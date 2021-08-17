Indian embassy officials, including ambassador, evacuating Kabul
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Aug 2021 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 01:09 PM BdST
Indian embassy officials in Kabul, including the ambassador, are being evacuated from the Afghan capital, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry in New Delhi said on Tuesday.
"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to pause evacuations.
