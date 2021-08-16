Taliban take control of presidential palace in Kabul: CNN
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Aug 2021 09:28 AM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2021 09:34 AM BdST
The Taliban have taken control of the presidential palace in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan, CNN reports. Earlier talks to form a transitional government appear to have been scuppered by Ghani's departure.
But a Taliban leader said on Monday that it was too soon to say how the insurgent group will take over governance in Afghanistan, Reuters reports.
"We want all foreign forces to leave before we start restructuring governance," the leader told Reuters by phone. He did not want to be named.
He also said that Taliban fighters in Kabul had been warned not to scare civilians and to allow them to resume normal activities.
Taliban insurgents returned to power in Kabul after a military advance across Afghanistan as U.S-led forces departed and Western nations stepped up efforts to evacuate their citizens https://t.co/neLGwEacbC pic.twitter.com/CIi2paateI— Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2021
- $1.35tn infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon: Modi
- Taliban takes Jalalabad
- Rahul Gandhi says blocked by Twitter for political reasons
- India's space agency suffers setback in satellite mission
- India eases scheme rules to provide cooking gas to poor
- US says it is up to Afghans to defend country
- India top court upholds antitrust probe of Amazon
- Taliban take second Afghan city in 2 days
- Taliban take control of presidential palace in Kabul: CNN
- India's Modi says $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon
- Afghan government seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Jalalabad
- India's Rahul Gandhi says blocked by Twitter for political reasons
- Indian state launches assault on drugs as UN warns of Bangladesh-like crisis
- India's space agency suffers setback in satellite mission after technical anomaly
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Afghan president departs after Taliban return to Kabul
- Bangladesh has information on seven of nine citizens in Kabul amid Taliban advance
- 7 of a family die as microbus crashes into ditch in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh logs 187 virus deaths, 6,684 new cases in a day
- Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul
- US says Kabul airport under fire after Taliban enter Afghan capital
- Taliban enter Afghan capital two decades after US-led ouster
- City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links
- Jalali may head Afghan interim govt, oversee transfer of power to Taliban