India's Modi says $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Aug 2021 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2021 10:12 AM BdST
India will launch a 100 trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan that will help generate jobs and boost the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
The programme will be called "Gati Shakti" and will help boost productivity of industries, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.
"We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big programme," Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort in the capital city.
"A program worth more than 100 trillion rupees will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands," he added.
More stories
- $1.35tn infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon: Modi
- Taliban takes Jalalabad
- Rahul Gandhi says blocked by Twitter for political reasons
- India's space agency suffers setback in satellite mission
- India eases scheme rules to provide cooking gas to poor
- US says it is up to Afghans to defend country
- India top court upholds antitrust probe of Amazon
- Taliban take second Afghan city in 2 days
Recent Stories
- India's Modi says $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon
- Afghan government seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Jalalabad
- India's Rahul Gandhi says blocked by Twitter for political reasons
- Indian state launches assault on drugs as UN warns of Bangladesh-like crisis
- India's space agency suffers setback in satellite mission after technical anomaly
- Two dead, dozens trapped after landslide in India's Himalayas
Opinion
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Some Bangladeshis have left homes to join Taliban: police
- Police press narcotics charges against Nasir Mahmood, Omi
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll approaches 24,000
- Court turns down actress Pori Moni’s bail appeal, orders her to jail
- Woman who jumped off Buriganga bridge found dead after 34 hours
- Swedish researchers plan human trial of nasal COVID vaccine in Bangladesh
- As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality
- Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation's plight
- The Afghan military was built over 20 years. How did it collapse so quickly?