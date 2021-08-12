India's space agency suffers setback in satellite mission after technical anomaly
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Aug 2021 10:03 AM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2021 10:03 AM BdST
India's space agency suffered a setback while trying to put an earth observation satellite into orbit, due to a technical anomaly minutes after the rocket carrying the satellite was launched in the early hours on Wednesday.
"Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended," the Indian Space Research Organisation said in a statement.
The satellite, meant for quick monitoring of natural disasters such as cyclones, cloudbursts and thunderstorms, was launched on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) at 0013 GMT, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in southern India.
More stories
- India's space agency suffers setback in satellite mission
- India eases scheme rules to provide cooking gas to poor
- US says it is up to Afghans to defend country
- India top court upholds antitrust probe of Amazon
- Taliban take second Afghan city in 2 days
- US urges Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately
- Plot against Myanmar UN envoy fits 'disturbing pattern': US
- India approves J&J vaccine
Recent Stories
- Two dead, dozens trapped after landslide in India's Himalayas
- India eases rules in scheme to provide cooking gas to poor people
- US says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory
- India top court upholds antitrust probe of Amazon, Walmart’s Flipkart
- Indian mining state shifts from coal to forest fruits and flowers
- Taliban take second Afghan city in two days
Opinion
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Messi signs with Paris Saint-Germain
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm
- Pori Moni says she's being framed as police get two more days to interrogate her
- COVID-19 has slammed Bangladesh’s hospitals. It is reopening anyway
- Six policemen, including DB OC, held for robbing gold bars from Feni businessman
- CID put on six more cases over drug busts in houses of Helena, Piasha and others
- EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots
- Saudi Arabia allows Bangladeshis to make Umrah pilgrimage once more
- Bangladesh logs 237 virus deaths, 10,420 cases in a day