Risking China's anger, Blinken meets representative of Dalai Lama in India
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jul 2021 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2021 02:48 PM BdST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a representative of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in New Delhi on Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson said, a move that is likely to provoke anger in China.
Blinken met briefly with Ngodup Dongchung, who serves as a representative of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), also known as the Tibetan government in exile, the spokesperson said.
Chinese troops seized Tibet in 1950 in what Beijing calls a "peaceful liberation". In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled into exile in India following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.
The CTA and Tibetan advocacy groups have received a boost in international support in recent months amid rising criticism of China's human rights record, particularly from the United States.
In November, Lobsang Sangay, the former head of the Tibetan government in exile, visited the White House, the first such visit in six decades.
A month later, the US Congress passed the Tibet Policy and Support Act, which calls for the right of Tibetans to choose the successor to the Dalai Lama, and the establishment of a U.S. consulate in the Tibetan capital Lhasa.
Blinken's meeting with Dongchung is the most significant contact with the Tibetan leadership since the Dalai Lama met then-president Barack Obama in Washington in 2016.
China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Beijing says Tibet is a part of China and has labelled the Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist.
INDIA TIES
In his first visit to India since joining US President Joe Biden's administration, Blinken also met his Indian counterpart, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and other officials on Wednesday before heading to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The two sides are expected to discuss supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, the security situation in Afghanistan, and India's human rights record.
Speaking to a group of civil society leaders at a New Delhi hotel, Blinken said that the relationship between the United States and India was "one of the most important in the world".
"The Indian people and the American people believe in human dignity and equality of opportunity, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms including freedom of religion and belief . . . these are the fundamental tenets of democracies like ours," he said.
"And of course, both of our democracies are works in progress. As friends we talk about that."
Indian foreign ministry sources said ahead of Blinken's visit that the country was proud of its pluralistic traditions and happy to discuss the issue with him.
Modi's government has faced allegations of suppressing dissent, pursuing divisive policies to appeal to its Hindu nationalist base and alienating Muslims, the country's biggest minority.
Blinken arrived in India on Tuesday night and leaves for Kuwait later on Wednesday.
- Blinken meets Dalai Lama representative
- At least 4 die in Kashmir floods
- Myanmar floods, coup, complicate COVID outbreak
- 18 die as truck crashes into bus in India
- Blinken starts India meetings
- Debts weigh on grieving Indian families
- India to meet end-July vaccine supply target
- Parched Indian villages hunt for scarce water
- Risking China's anger, Blinken meets representative of Dalai Lama in India
- Flash floods kill at least 4 in Indian Kashmir, dozens missing
- Myanmar floods, coup, complicate growing COVID-19 outbreak
- 18 die as truck crashes into bus in India’s Uttar Pradesh
- Blinken starts India meetings with address to civil society group
- 'No safety nets': debts weigh on grieving Indian families
Most Read
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Bangladesh registers new record of 258 COVID deaths in a day
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Jamuna Group to invest Tk 10bn in troubled e-commerce firm Evaly
- Former finance minister Muhith contracts COVID-19
- Humayun Ahmed's family send legal notice to Grameenphone over IP infringement
- CMCH files general diary suspecting Surokkha COVID vaccine registration platform is hacked
- As infections rise, CDC urges some vaccinated Americans to wear masks again
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- Nagad plans to raise Tk 5bn through zero-coupon bonds