Flash floods kill at least 4 in Indian Kashmir, dozens missing
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jul 2021 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2021 12:38 PM BdST
Dozens of villagers were missing in Indian-ruled Kashmir on Wednesday after flash floods destroyed their houses, killing at least four people, officials said.
More than 160 people have died in India during the past week as a result of heavy rains.
The army and State Disaster Response Force have joined the search, federal minister Jitendra Singh said on Twitter, with some 36 people unaccounted for after the torrents of water swept down a narrow valley in the Kishtwar district of Kashmir.
Hilly areas in northern India like Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall this week, the India Meteorological Department said.
More stories
- India to meet end-July vaccine supply target
- Parched Indian villages hunt for scarce water
- India to engage with Blinken on human rights
- 7 killed in clashes between two Indian states
- Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border
- 9 killed in Himachal landslide
- 15 Bangladesh-bound Rohingyas detained in Assam
- Court extends custody of Raj Kundra in porn case
Recent Stories
- Blinken starts India meetings with address to civil society group
- 'No safety nets': debts weigh on grieving Indian families
- India says it will meet end-July domestic vaccine supply target
- Parched villages in India's coal-mining hubs hunt for scarce water
- India ready to engage with Blinken on human rights, officials say
- Six police, one civilian killed in clashes between two Indian states
Opinion
Most Read
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Bangladesh registers new record of 258 COVID deaths in a day
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- Lockdown casts pall on apparel industry amid 'peak season' for exports
- Jamuna Group to invest Tk 10bn in troubled e-commerce firm Evaly
- Former finance minister Muhith contracts COVID-19
- Nagad plans to raise Tk 5bn through zero-coupon bonds
- Humayun Ahmed's family send legal notice to Grameenphone over IP infringement
- As infections rise, CDC urges some vaccinated Americans to wear masks again