15 Bangladesh-bound Rohingyas detained in India’s Assam
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2021 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2021 12:44 PM BdST
Over a dozen of Muslim people of the Rohingya community were detained in India when they were trying to sneak into a Tripura-bound train and was on their way to Bangladesh, which shares 856 km of border with India’s Tripura.
Railway Protection Force (RPF) of India detained about 15 Muslim Rohingyas at the Badarpur railway station in Karimganj district of the state of Assam on Saturday, reports The Economic Times.
They came from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and were about to catch a Tripura bound train.
RPF sub-inspector Vinod Kumar Roy told Hindustan Times that 15 Rohingya people including six children (four girls and two boys), six men and three women, travelled to Badarpur in Kanchenjunga Express on July 22. They took shelter in a lodge for two days and attempted to move to Agartala on Saturday morning.
While the 15 were seated at the platform of the Badarpur railway station, RPF personnel interrogated them upon suspicion and found out that they were Rohingyas.
After the arrest RPF personnel handed over them to the Government Railway Police (GRP) which will decide the further course of action for the detainees.
Presently, 42 foreigners are being detained in India’s Karimganj District Jail. They include 14 Myanmar nationals of the Rohingya community, 12 Bangladeshis, and people from African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana and Angola.
Most of the foreigners were arrested while they tried to cross the Indo-Bangladesh International Border along the district, according to Hindustan Times.
