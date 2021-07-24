Indian court extends custody of businessman Raj Kundra in porn film case
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jul 2021 04:08 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2021 04:08 AM BdST
An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry.
Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday, he appeared before the court for his bail hearing.
The court ordered Kundra into police custody until July 27, S Chaitanya, Mumbai police spokesman, told Reuters.
A lawyer for Kundra and a spokeswoman for Shetty did not respond to requests by Reuters for comment.
Local media reports said police questioned Shetty about her involvement in the case, but Chaitanya refused to comment on that.
Shetty, a leading actress of the 1990s, is a familiar face on television and social media. She married Kundra in 2009, and the couple have two children.
- Heavy rains kill 18 in India
- Myanmar to use Chinese vaccines to fight COVID
- India COVID deaths may top 3 million: Study
- Indian opposition seeks probe into Pegasus
- India's daily COVID cases hit 4-month low
- Nepal’s new PM wins trust vote
- Landslides kill at least 15 in Mumbai
- India orders 660m vaccine doses
- Heavy rains kill 18 in India, dozens feared trapped in landslides
- Myanmar to use Chinese vaccines to fight COVID in border area
- Study says India's COVID death toll is at least 3 million
- Indian opposition disrupts parliament, seeks probe into Pegasus
- India's 30,093 new COVID cases are lowest daily figure in 4 months
- Heavy rains cripple Indian cities; at least 35 killed
Most Read
- Bangladesh re-enters its ‘strictest’ coronavirus lockdown yet after Eid break
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- Dhaka streets are virtually empty as 'strictest' lockdown sets in
- Liverpool loses its UNESCO World Heritage status
- Why even vaccinated people are getting ‘breakthrough’ infections
- Bangladesh reports 6,364 new virus cases, another 166 die
- Bangladesh to lower vaccine eligibility age to 18: DGHS
- Operator suspended after ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar in Munshiganj
- Bangladesh to resume lockdown on Friday with ‘strictest’ curbs yet: state minister
- Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut to $12 billion valuation