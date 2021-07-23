Heavy rains kill 18 in India, dozens feared trapped in landslides
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jul 2021 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2021 02:36 PM BdST
At least 18 people have died in the western Indian state of Maharashtra after torrential monsoon rains caused landslides and flooding that submerged low lying areas and cut off hundreds of villages, authorities said on Friday.
Rivers in Maharashtra were flooded after authorities released water from dams made full after many parts on the west coast received more than 200 mm (8 inches) of rain in 24 hours and some parts received as high as 594 mm rainfall.
At least four people died after a building collapsed in the financial capital Mumbai, and another 14 were killed in four landslides in other parts of Maharashtra, state government officials said.
"Rescue operations are going on at various places in Satara, Raigad and Ratnagiri. Due to heavy rainfall and flooded rivers, we are struggling to move rescue machinery quickly," said a state government official, who declined to be named.
Several dozen people were feared to have been trapped at landslides in Satara and Raigad districts, the official said.
In coastal districts, the Indian navy and army have been helping in rescue operation, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
Thousands of trucks were stuck on a national highway linking Mumbai with the southern technology hub of Bengaluru, with the road submerged in some places, another Maharashtra government official said.
Hundreds of villages and dozens of towns in the affected areas of Maharashtra were without electricity and drinking water, he said.
In neighbouring southern states of Karnataka and Telangana some rivers are overflowing, and authorities are monitoring the situation, government officials said.
Seasonal monsoon rains from June to September cause deaths and mass displacement across South Asia every year but they also deliver more than 70% of India's rainfall and are crucial for farmers.
- India COVID deaths may top 3 million: Study
- Indian opposition seeks probe into Pegasus
- India's daily COVID cases hit 4-month low
- Nepal’s new PM wins trust vote
- Landslides kill at least 15 in Mumbai
- India orders 660m vaccine doses
- Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui dies in Afghan clashes
- India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections
- Study says India's COVID death toll is at least 3 million
- Indian opposition disrupts parliament, seeks probe into Pegasus
- India's 30,093 new COVID cases are lowest daily figure in 4 months
- Heavy rains cripple Indian cities; at least 35 killed
- Key Modi rival Rahul Gandhi among potential Indian targets of NSO client: report
- Nepal's new PM wins confidence vote amid coronavirus crisis
Most Read
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- Bangladesh to resume lockdown on Friday with ‘strictest’ curbs yet: state minister
- Bangladesh re-enters its ‘strictest’ coronavirus lockdown yet after Eid break
- Why was ShiIpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested? Here's what we know so far
- Liverpool loses its UNESCO World Heritage status
- Bashundhara MD Anvir ‘not at fault’ for Muniya's death: police
- Bangladesh logs 187 virus deaths, 3,697 new cases in a day
- Why even vaccinated people are getting ‘breakthrough’ infections
- Websites back up after brief global outage linked to Akamai
- Traders leave unsold rawhide of Eid cattle to rot on Dhaka streets