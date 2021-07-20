Home > Neighbours

India's 30,093 new COVID cases are lowest daily figure in 4 months

Published: 20 Jul 2021 10:49 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2021 10:49 AM BdST

India reported on Tuesday 30,093 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, the lowest such figure in four months.

India's tally of infections stands at 406,130, the data showed, with the death toll rising by 374.

