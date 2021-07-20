India's 30,093 new COVID cases are lowest daily figure in 4 months
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jul 2021 10:49 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2021 10:49 AM BdST
India reported on Tuesday 30,093 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, the lowest such figure in four months.
India's tally of infections stands at 406,130, the data showed, with the death toll rising by 374.
More stories
- Nepal’s new PM wins trust vote
- Landslides kill at least 15 in Mumbai
- India orders 660m vaccine doses
- Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui dies in Afghan clashes
- India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections
- Continuing border tensions not in either side's interests: India to China
- After a lull, India's monsoon splashes entire country
- Vaccines bring hope in India's Sundarbans
Recent Stories
- Heavy rains cripple Indian cities; at least 35 killed
- Key Modi rival Rahul Gandhi among potential Indian targets of NSO client: report
- Nepal's new PM wins confidence vote amid coronavirus crisis
- Landslides kill at least 15 in Mumbai after heavy rains
- India orders 660m vaccine doses amidst warnings over shortages
- Danish Siddiqui, Reuters photojournalist who won Pulitzer, dies in Afghan clashes
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh on Pegasus spyware list: Here’s what telecoms minister says
- Bangladesh logs record 231 virus deaths in a day
- Bangladesh lowers minimum age for COVID vaccines further to 30 years
- Police recover Planning Minister Mannan’s stolen mobile phone
- India’s Sewtech Fashion to invest $9.26m in Chattogram EPZ
- Younger patients were largely surviving COVID in Bangladesh. Delta variant changes that
- Bangladesh gets another 3m Moderna vaccine doses from US
- DNCC fines Gabtoli cattle market lessee Tk 1m for breach of COVID rules
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Shakib 96 steers Bangladesh to ODI series-clinching win against Zimbabwe