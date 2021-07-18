Landslides kill at least 15 in Mumbai after heavy rains
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2021 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2021 11:24 AM BdST
At least 15 people died after several houses in two Mumbai suburbs collapsed due to landslides caused by heavy rainfalls, local officials said on Sunday.
Rescuers were seen using hands to dig up the ground to retrieve bodies, local television showed, and authorities said more could be trapped inside the debris.
Four of those injured were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. Local television news channels showed rescuers carrying the injured on makeshift stretchers using cloths inside narrow lanes.
In one of the neighbourhoods, about half a dozen huts located at the base of a hillock, collapsed on top of each other, officials said.
Several areas in the city were waterlogged after heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours and suburban train services were disrupted, crippling India's financial capital, where incidents of building collapses have become more common during the monsoon.
- India orders 660m vaccine doses
- Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui dies in Afghan clashes
- India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections
- Continuing border tensions not in either side's interests: India to China
- After a lull, India's monsoon splashes entire country
- Vaccines bring hope in India's Sundarbans
- PM Modi warns against overcrowding at tourist spots
- Uttar Pradesh seeks to promote two-child policy
- India orders 660m vaccine doses amidst warnings over shortages
- Danish Siddiqui, Reuters photojournalist who won Pulitzer, dies in Afghan clashes
- India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours
- India tells China continuing border tensions not in either side's interests
- After a lull, India's monsoon splashes entire country, easing crop concerns
- In India's remote Sundarbans, boats full of vaccines bring hope
Most Read
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Court bars Evaly chairman, MD from travelling abroad amid ACC probe
- Shanta fund announces 20.5% dividend for FY21
- Bangladesh logs 204 virus deaths, 8,489 cases in a day
- Bangladesh passes deadliest week in COVID: 1,480 deaths, over 83,000 cases
- Body of medical student found hanging in Gulshan home
- Dara Khosrowshahi, dad of Silicon Valley
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- US COVID-19 vaccine doses going to Bangladesh, Ukraine