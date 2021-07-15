India tells China continuing border tensions not in either side's interests
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2021 12:54 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2021 12:54 AM BdST
The failure of China and India to resolve the standoff over their disputed border in the western Himalayas, despite an agreement last year, is not in the interest of either side, India's foreign minister told his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday.
In accordance with last year's pact, military commanders on both sides completed a pullout of troops, tanks and artillery from the Pangong Lake area in February in a first step towards full withdrawal from other friction points.
India's minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar, said friction in these other areas remained unresolved, however.
"(The minister) recalled that both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side. It was visibly impacting the relationship in a negative manner," India's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Jaishankar and China's Wang Yi met at the sidelines of a gathering of foreign ministers in Tajikistan on Wednesday.
Thousands of soldiers have been facing off since April 2020 on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), or the de facto border, including at the glacial Pangong Lake, raising fears of a broader conflict between the two countries.
Both Indian and Chinese soldiers were killed in a clash in June last year - the first combat losses on the disputed border in more than four decades.
The two ministers agreed to seek a mutually acceptable solution to the problem and ensure stability on the ground by avoiding any unilateral action that could increase tension, the statement said.
- After a lull, India's monsoon splashes entire country
- Vaccines bring hope in India's Sundarbans
- PM Modi warns against overcrowding at tourist spots
- Uttar Pradesh seeks to promote two-child policy
- Biden picks Los Angeles Mayor to be US ambassador to India
- India’s COVID 2nd wave not over yet: govt
- India gets new ministers for health, IT, oil
- Indian billionaires face off in race to solar domination
- After a lull, India's monsoon splashes entire country, easing crop concerns
- In India's remote Sundarbans, boats full of vaccines bring hope
- India PM Modi warns against overcrowding at tourist spots
- Lightning strikes tower near India’s Amer Palace, 11 dead
- One village quelled the virus. The next was overrun. It’s a bad sign for India
- India's most populous state seeks to promote two-child policy
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Kishwar, who ‘reimagined’ Bengali dishes in MasterChef Australia 2021, finishes third
- Bangladesh logs 210 virus deaths, 12,383 cases in a day
- Experts see increased infection risks as Bangladesh suspends COVID curbs
- Traffic, crowds swell on Dhaka streets on the final day of lockdown
- Bangladesh to buy Sinopharm vaccine at lower price