India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours
Published: 15 Jul 2021 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2021 01:31 PM BdST
India reported on Thursday 41,806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, with deaths rising by 581.
