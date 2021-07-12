Lightning strikes tower near India’s Amer Palace, 11 dead
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2021 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2021 10:29 AM BdST
Eleven people have died and many are feared injured in a lightning strike in front of the 12th century Amer Palace near Jaipur, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.
The incident took place when people were taking selfies at a watchtower amid rain in the Rajasthan capital.
Dozens of people had been present at the watchtower when the lightning struck. A number of them sustained injuries as they jumped off the watchtower in panic. Twenty-seven people are reported to be present on the watchtower and the fort wall when the incident happened.
Apart from the incident at Amer Palace, nine more casualties by lightning were reported from across the state on Sunday -- one death each in Baran and Jhalawar, four deaths in Kota and three in Dholpur districts. Seven of those killed were children.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deepest condolences over the deaths.
"Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. Deeply saddened by the demise of people. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those killed: PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.
#Rajasthan | "With the help of locals, we rescued around 29 people from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them. They were taken to the hospital. Of these, 16 people have died," Anand Srivastava, Police Commissioner, Jaipur said yesterday— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021
Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/4RJLOJ661E
