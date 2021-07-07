Global vaccine alliance GAVI hopes India will resume exports this quarter
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2021 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2021 05:28 PM BdST
The GAVI vaccine alliance hopes the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume exports of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from this quarter, it told Reuters, earlier than the firm's forecast of the end of this year.
GAVI co-leads the COVAX facility for equitable distribution of COVID-19 shots around the world. COVAX suffered a big jolt in April when big vaccine producer India stopped all overseas shipments to meet local demand as infections rose dramatically.
India's coronavirus crisis has now eased and output of the AstraZeneca drug at SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has also jumped, but so has domestic demand.
"We remain hopeful that SII deliveries will resume in the third quarter, however, this cannot be confirmed at this stage," a GAVI spokesperson said in an e-mail late on Tuesday.
"In the meantime, COVAX has been aggressively following through on its strategy of diversifying its portfolio, securing over a billion additional doses in the past month alone either through direct procurements or through dose sharing."
An Indian government source said a decision on exports might be made next month when the country's COVID-19 vaccine output is expected to rise further.
SII did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A source close to SII said the company was focused on supplying to India for now. It said in May that it hoped to "start delivering to COVAX and other countries by the end of this year".
India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to queries from Reuters.
Bangladesh's health minister told reporters on Tuesday that SII could restart supplies to it from August. The country is suffering from a resurgence in infections and has received only 7 million doses out of 30 million it has ordered from the company.
India has so far administered 358.1 million vaccine doses - the most in the world after China - giving at least one dose to 31% of its estimated adult population of 944 million.
- India's health minister quits
- Modi greets Dalai Lama on 86th birthday
- Indian e-commerce rules will hit businesses: Amazon, Tata
- Master plan for Delhi dreams big
- India's COVID death toll crosses 400,000
- European countries to allow India travellers inoculated with Covishield
- After COVID, black fungus robs some of their eyesight in India
- India’s Zydus Cadila seeks approval for its 3-dose vaccine
- India's health minister quits as Modi readies cabinet reshuffle
- Rural India sinks deeper into debt as COVID-19 wipes out work
- Death of a 84-year-old Indian priest in custody stirs outcry
- ‘Don’t sacrifice your life to visit the Taj Mahal’: India reopens but fear pervades
- Indian PM Modi greets Dalai Lama on birthday in rare phone call
- India's COVID death rate hit record in June after calls for better data
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs record 11,525 new COVID cases in a day
- BRAC International appoints Shameran Abed as new executive director
- Dilip Kumar, Indian film star who brought realism to Bollywood, dies at 98
- Bangladesh orders e-commerce firms to release products in 48 hours
- Italy hold nerve to beat Spain on penalties and reach final
- Police seize weapons, drugs and Tk 10m from municipal mayor’s home in Rajshahi
- Online food orders go up amid lockdown. But competition sees riders earn less for delivery
- Neymar wants Brazil to face Argentina in Copa America final
- Health ministry revises ‘flawed’ transfer order of doctors
- Sayeeda Nasrin, a teacher of Jagannath University, dies of dengue