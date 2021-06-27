Home > Neighbours

India COVID-19 cases rise by 50,040 amid concern about Delta variant

Published: 27 Jun 2021 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2021 12:17 PM BdST

India's daily COVID-19 infections rose by 50,040 on Sunday, official data showed, as concerns grew about the detection of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus in some states.

 

