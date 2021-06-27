India COVID-19 cases rise by 50,040 amid concern about Delta variant
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2021 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2021 12:17 PM BdST
India's daily COVID-19 infections rose by 50,040 on Sunday, official data showed, as concerns grew about the detection of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus in some states.
More stories
- India COVID-19 cases rise by 50,040
- Maharashtra shuts malls as new variant spreads
- India's IT minister slams Twitter
- Confident of impunity, Myanmar junta ignores diplomacy
- New COVID variant is a concern: India
- India's vaccination pace expected to dwindle
- 'Lifeline' tech helps India’s rural women
- Homes destroyed in India's storm-hit Sundarbans
Recent Stories
- India COVID-19 cases rise by 50,040 amid concern about Delta variant
- India's richest state shuts malls, cinemas as new variant spreads
- India's IT minister slams Twitter for denying access to account
- Confident in its impunity, the Myanmar junta ignores diplomacy
- Discount offers stack up for inoculated Indians
- India says new COVID variant is a concern
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh alters COVID lockdown plans: strict curbs to start on Jul 1
- Shimulia ferry terminal teems with crowds as lockdown spurs exodus from Dhaka
- Bangladesh to enter strict lockdown on Monday as COVID cases surge
- Bangladesh health minister defends lockdown amid vaccine supply crunch
- Zafrullah Chowdhury ripped into Tarique Rahman. Then he comes under fire from BNP adherents
- Bangladesh posts 4,334 COVID cases in a day, another 77 die
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Bangladesh war crimes prosecutor Zead-al Malum is dead
- Bangladesh plans 14-day complete shutdown amid COVID surge
- Bangladesh to deploy troops to enforce coronavirus lockdown