Indian village prays to 'goddess corona' to rid them of the virus
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2021 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 04:48 PM BdST
Indian villagers have erected a shrine to "goddess corona" and are offering her prayers in the hope that divine intervention can banish the deadly virus.
Devotees in Shuklapur village, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, have been offering prayers, holy water, and flowers at the bright yellow shrine where they have placed their idol of "Corona Mata", since they erected it this week.
A devotee cheers while standing near an idol of 'Corona Mata' (Mother Corona), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at a temple in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, India June 11, 2021, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS
India was hit hard by a surge of coronavirus infections in April and May but there are signs the worst could be over.
Authorities reported 84,332 new cases on Saturday, the lowest daily tally in more than two months, health ministry data showed. COVID-19 has killed 367,081 people in India, according to government data.
Devotees cheer as they stand near the statue of 'Goddess Corona', amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at a temple in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, India June 11, 2021, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS
