India cuts taxes on some COVID-19 medicines and equipment
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2021 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 05:11 PM BdST
India's government has cut taxes on some COVID-19 related medical equipment and medicines until the end of September, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
The government will however keep the 5% tax on COVID-19 vaccines, Sitharaman said.
More stories
- India medical staff scale mountains to vaccinate
- ‘Everyone here is alone’
- How world's largest inoculation drive falters
- India frets as Myanmar activists cross border
- Skull, crossbones signs for unvaccinated in rural India
- India close to giving indemnity to foreign vaccine makers
- Indian state sharply raises virus death toll
- India logs record 6,148 deaths in a day
Recent Stories
- India cuts taxes on some COVID-19 medicines and equipment
- Indian village prays to 'goddess corona' to rid them of the virus
- Indian medical workers scale mountains to bring vaccines to remote corners
- ‘Everyone here is alone’
- Young, Indian, unvaccinated: the world's largest inoculation drive falters
- Skull and crossbones sign given to unvaccinated in rural India
Opinion
Most Read
- Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan ties the knot again
- Bangladesh plans major facelift for its National Zoo in Dhaka
- How did the sex trafficking of 1,000 Dhaka girls go unnoticed?
- Unilever Bangladesh names Zaved Akhtar as new CEO
- Shakib kicks, flings stumps in a fit of fury. And then he apologises
- Lured by the promise of a job, a man sold off his wife to sex traffickers in India
- Bangladesh names SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as new army chief
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 13,000; cases surge by 2,454
- EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot
- ‘We’re going to publish’: an oral history of the Pentagon Papers