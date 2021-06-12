Home > Neighbours

India cuts taxes on some COVID-19 medicines and equipment

Published: 12 Jun 2021 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 05:11 PM BdST

India's government has cut taxes on some COVID-19 related medical equipment and medicines until the end of September, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

The government will however keep the 5% tax on COVID-19 vaccines, Sitharaman said.

