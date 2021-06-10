11 dead as residential building collapses on another in Mumbai

Many are still feared trapped under the debris and evacuation operations are underway, officials said.

Mumbai civic body BMC is also evacuating people from another three-storey structure nearby which is in a dilapidated condition.

Locals joined the search team and helped rescue the injured and transported them to a hospital in suburban Kandivali.

"Total 18 injuries were reported, of which 11 people were brought dead," a doctor from the hospital told NDTV.

According to the BMC disaster management cell, the incident was reported around 11.10 pm on Wednesday.

BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam termed the death of the people in the incident murder due to negligence.

The local police and fire brigade officials are at the spot, carrying out rescue operations.