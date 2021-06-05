Indian states begin easing COVID lockdowns as case numbers decline
Reuters
Published: 05 Jun 2021 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2021 03:04 PM BdST
Some of India's states are easing lockdown restrictions as coronavirus infections subside, with the world's second most-populous nation on Saturday logging its lowest daily case count in nearly two months.
The national capital territory of Delhi, the seat of India's federal government, was among those relaxing restrictions and will allow shops to open on alternate days. Shops with even numbers will open on one day while those with odd numbers will open the next day. Private offices will also now be allowed to operate at 50% of normal staffing levels.
"The coronavirus situation in Delhi is slowly getting better," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an online news conference as he announced that the state will build oxygen storage capacity of 420 tonnes.
Hospitals in Delhi had struggled to provide oxygen cylinders and beds to patients as infections surged but that wave began subsiding from the middle of last month.
Kejriwal said the state would in future be prepared to deal with 37,000 new cases a day. Its peak thus far was 28,395 new infections on April 20.
In northern Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, only night curfew restrictions remain for 55 of its 75 districts.
"Districts which have positive cases under 600 have been given permission to open but with restrictions, while cities with over 600 positive cases will be under lockdown till the next order," a local government spokesperson said.
Overall, India saw 120,529 new coronavirus infections emerge over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,380. The country's total case tally stands at 28.69 million while 344,082 people have died.
In the industrialised western state of Maharashtra, the local government will from June 7 allow malls, movie theatres, restaurants and offices to open regularly in districts where the positivity rate has fallen below 5%.
In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, also in the west, all government and private offices will be allowed to operate fully staffed from June 7, instead of the current restriction of 50%.
The Gujarat government has also eased restrictions on commercial activities, allowing shops in 36 cities to remain open for longer.
In eastern Odisha state, lockdowns have been eased in three districts thanks to a decline in coronavirus cases while the southern state of Tamil Nadu now allows grocery retailers to open for most of the day and has permitted offices to operate with 30% capacity.
- Global response needed to contain virus variant: India
- India’s services activity shrank in May
- WHO rules out Vietnam COVID variant
- SII seeks nod to make Sputnik V vaccine
- India inks deal for 300m vaccine doses
- India plans to more than triple vaccine shots a day
- Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals
- Delhi reopens, economic forecast gloomy
- Indian states begin easing COVID lockdowns as case numbers decline
- India’s ‘ugliest’ language? Google had an answer and drew a backlash
- India's vaccine inequity worsens as countryside languishes
- Indian panel says global response needed to contain more infectious virus variant
- Witnessing COVID chaos in India's hospitals, graveyards and crematoriums
- India's services activity shrank in May on lockdowns, job cuts quicken
Most Read
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Delta strain of coronavirus found in most samples tested mid-May: IEDCR
- Planning minister’s mobile phone thief identified: a homeless drug addict
- Mysterious brain syndrome grips Canada
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 1,887 in a day; another 34 die
- Pakistan premier ready for India talks if given Kashmir roadmap
- Finance minister hints at reviving option to legalise untaxed money
- ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands get tax break
- Bangladeshi woman was assaulted in India for helping others escape: RAB
- Government confirms NID registration job going to home ministry amid EC’s objection