India's Serum Institute seeks approval to make Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jun 2021 01:22 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2021 01:22 PM BdST
The Serum Institute of India has sought regulatory approval to make Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, local media reported on Thursday, on top of the AstraZeneca PLC and Novavax Inc shots it is already producing.
