India's Serum Institute to raise AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine output in June
Published: 31 May 2021 10:47 AM BdST Updated: 31 May 2021 10:47 AM BdST
The Serum institute of India will raise production of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to about 90 million doses in June from about 65 million a month now, a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
