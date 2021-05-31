Home > Neighbours

India's Serum Institute to raise AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine output in June

   

Published: 31 May 2021 10:47 AM BdST Updated: 31 May 2021 10:47 AM BdST

The Serum institute of India will raise production of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to about 90 million doses in June from about 65 million a month now, a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

 

