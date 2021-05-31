India's Dr Reddy's in talks with government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine
Published: 31 May 2021 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2021 02:36 PM BdST
India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories is in talks with the government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine into the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.
Dr Reddy's is also in talks with the Indian government and the private sector to supply the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, which the company expects to commercially launch in the country in the middle of next month.
