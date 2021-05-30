Monsoon likely to hit Indian coast around May 31
Published: 30 May 2021 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2021 12:35 PM BdST
Monsoon rains are likely to hit India's southern coast around May 31, in line with typical patterns, the state-run India Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast on Sunday.
Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over the southern tip of the coastal Kerala state around May 31, the department said in its latest forecast.
Nearly half of India's farmland has no irrigation and depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.
India's weather office said last month the country was expected to get average monsoon rains this year, raising expectations of higher farm output, which is central to the country's economy.
More stories
- 'Insane': where Myanmar sends political prisoners
- India posts lowest daily rise in COVID cases in 45-days
- 2 Bengaluru rape suspects shot in escape bid
- India arrests 6 over rape of ‘Bangladeshi’ woman
- COVID-19 toll on Indian economy deepens
- Yaas kills five in India, Bangladesh
- Cyclone Yaas hits land in eastern India
- How big could India’s true virus toll be?
Recent Stories
- Monsoon likely to hit Indian coast around May 31
- India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths, over 165,000 new infections
- Myanmar COVID-19 outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
- They call it ‘insane’: where Myanmar sends political prisoners
- India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 45-days
- Huge swathes of farmland swamped in eastern India after cyclone
Opinion
Most Read
- Experts call for earthquake drills after a string of tremors shake Sylhet
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Fears for Bangladesh garment workers as safety agreement nears an end
- Bangladesh reports 1,043 new virus cases, 38 deaths in a day
- A sexual abuse lawsuit splits the Gucci family
- Boris Johnson married in stealth ceremony
- How ‘Friends’ helps people around the world learn English
- India arrests 6 suspects over sexual assaults on ‘Bangladeshi’ woman, viral video
- Myanmar COVID-19 outbreak hits health system shattered after coup