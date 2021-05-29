India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 45-days
>> Reuters
Published: 29 May 2021 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2021 02:46 PM BdST
India reported on Saturday 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 45 days, while deaths rose by 3,617.
The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million, with the death toll at 322,512, health ministry data showed.
