India arrests 6 suspects over sexual assaults on ‘Bangladeshi’ woman, viral video
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2021 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2021 12:29 PM BdST
Police in Bengaluru have arrested six people, two of them women, in a case involving the rape and torture of a woman, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports. A gut-wrenching video of the attack, which was circulated on social media, has generated outrage
The video showed a woman being tortured by the accused. The 22-year-old was later allegedly gang-raped. The incident took place in Bengaluru, the capital of India's southern Karnataka state, almost six days ago.
"On the basis of the contents of the video clip and facts as disclosed during the interrogation of the accused persons, a case of rape, assault and other relevant provisions of the law, has been generated against the accused," the Bengaluru police said in a statement.
"As per information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial differences, the culprits brutalised the victim who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking," the police added.
These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video.— Assam Police (@assampolice) May 26, 2021
The time or place of this incident is not clear.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely. pic.twitter.com/ZnNjtK1jr6
The Bengaluru police said the woman is currently in another state and a team has been sent to fetch her. Once she is back, her statement will be recorded before a magistrate.
The incident and the video generated outrage, especially in the northeast. After watching the video it was assumed that the survivor was from that part of the country and the Assam police had sought information about the accused.
"These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video. The time or place of this incident is not clear. Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely," their post on Twitter read.
Based on the contents of the video and preliminary investigation, a case of rape and assault has been registered against 6 persons including 2 women at @ramamurthyngrps.— Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) May 27, 2021
A police team has also been deputed to an adjoining state to trace the victim so that she could join.. (1/3)
"We must stand together to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice," another post read.
The Assam Police had taken the first step to flag the video that was circulating in the state and beyond. It traced the origin of the video to a group of people who were in Bengaluru and passed on the information to Karnataka police, the Hindustan Times reports.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju followed up, asking the police of all states and Union territories to chip in.
