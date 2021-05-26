In photos: Cyclone Yaas slams India coast
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2021 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2021 02:35 PM BdST
A powerful cyclone hit eastern India on Wednesday, forcing the closure of the busiest regional airport in Kolkata, as it brought storm surges to coastal areas, the second such event within a week.
Cyclone Yaas was packing gusts of up to 140 kph (87 mph) as it hit land, authorities said, days after Tauktae tore up the western coast, triggering mass evacuations and piling pressure on authorities battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus.
Authorities said more than a million people had been moved out of the storm's path, while television broadcast images of rough seas, strong winds and rains lashing the state of Odisha, with shops and homes boarded up.
A general view shows flooding as Cyclone Yaas approaches Bhadrak, Odisha, India, May 26, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. REUTERS
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) use a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) use a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS
A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS
A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS
A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) uses a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) leave a cyclone shelter to evacuate villagers from coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS
Men remove bamboo rooftop of a stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS
A general view shows flooding as Cyclone Yaas approaches Bhadrak, Odisha, India, May 26, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. REUTERS
A Hindu priest carries an idol of Lord Jagannath from a seafront temple to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS
A man wades through a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS
- Cyclone Yaas hits land in eastern India
- How big could India’s true virus toll be?
- Myanmar cardinal appeals for fighting to end
- India's coronavirus infections ebb
- India to move over a million people to safety
- Junta shows first images of Suu Kyi since coup
- India starts evacuation ahead of cyclone
- India's Cadila to produce up to 30m vaccine doses
Most Read
- Bangladesh agrees $200 million currency swap deal to help Sri Lanka
- Cyclone Yaas threatens heavy rains, floods along Bangladesh coasts
- Yaas becomes ‘very severe’ cyclone, powering through Bay of Bengal
- Mushfiqur century powers Bangladesh to first ever series win over Sri Lanka
- Palestinian envoy’s remarks on Bangladesh passport issue ‘irrelevant’, says Momen
- Powerful cyclone Yaas destroys homes in India, forces airport closure
- Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, highest daily count in two weeks
- Bangladesh to buy 15m Sinopharm COVID vaccine doses from China
- COVID patient dies with black fungus symptoms in Dhaka
- When to watch a lunar eclipse and supermoon in late night skies