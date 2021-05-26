In photos: Cyclone Yaas slams India coast

Cyclone Yaas was packing gusts of up to 140 kph (87 mph) as it hit land, authorities said, days after Tauktae tore up the western coast, triggering mass evacuations and piling pressure on authorities battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus.

Authorities said more than a million people had been moved out of the storm's path, while television broadcast images of rough seas, strong winds and rains lashing the state of Odisha, with shops and homes boarded up.

A general view shows flooding as Cyclone Yaas approaches Bhadrak, Odisha, India, May 26, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. REUTERS

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) use a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS

A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS

A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS

A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) uses a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) leave a cyclone shelter to evacuate villagers from coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS

Men remove bamboo rooftop of a stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS

A Hindu priest carries an idol of Lord Jagannath from a seafront temple to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS