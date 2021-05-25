Home > Neighbours

India said to plan COVID-19 economic stimulus package

25 May 2021

India is preparing an economic stimulus package for the sectors worst affected by COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies, Bloomberg reported.

The discussions were at an early stage and no timeline for an announcement was decided, the report added.

