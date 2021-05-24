Home > Neighbours

India's total deaths from COVID-19 surpass 300,000

Published: 24 May 2021 11:10 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2021 11:13 AM BdST

India's overall death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 on Monday, as it reported 4,454 deaths over the last 24 hours.

Its daily coronavirus infections rose by 222,315.

The South Asian country's total coronavirus cases are now at 26.75 million, while total fatalities are at 303,720, according to health ministry data.

