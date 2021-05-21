Home > Neighbours

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

21 May 2021

India reported on Friday 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

The South Asian nation's infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed.

