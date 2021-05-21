India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections
>> Reuters
Published: 21 May 2021 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2021 02:48 PM BdST
India reported on Friday 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.
The South Asian nation's infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed.
