Indian variant's transmissibility edge might be smaller than feared, UK expert says
>> Reuters
Published: 19 May 2021 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2021 01:50 PM BdST
The transmissibility advantage of the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India might be a little lower than first feared, a leading British epidemiologist said on Wednesday, but vaccines might be less effective at limiting its spread.
"There's... a glimmer of hope from the recent data that, whilst this variant does still appear to have a significant growth advantage, the magnitude of that advantage seems to have dropped a little bit with the most recent data," Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, told BBC radio.
"There's a good deal of confidence... that vaccines will protect against severe disease... The thing we're slightly concerned about is whether there's an impact on the ability of vaccines to prevent infection or mild disease and therefore prevent transmission in the community."
More stories
- How Myanmar army used telecoms sector to spy on citizens
- Indian navy hunts for 80 missing at sea
- India unlikely to resume vaccine exports until Oct
- Cyclone weakens after landfall in India
- India’s virus cases cross 25m
- Myanmar activists say more than 800 killed by security forces
- Indian doctors, trained abroad, forced to stand by
- Gujarat state braces for Cyclone Tauktae
Recent Stories
- India reports 267,334 new coronavirus infections
- Scores missing at sea as cyclone pummels Indian coast, killing at least 29
- How Myanmar’s military moved in on the telecoms sector to spy on citizens
- Indian navy hunts for 80 missing at sea after devastating cyclone
- India unlikely to resume sizable COVID-19 vaccine exports until October
- Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in western India
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh court turns down police appeal to remand Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam
- Bangladesh to receive 106,000 Pfizer doses under COVAX in June
- Deputy Secretary Shibbir, who filed lawsuit against journalist Rozina, is transferred
- Reporter Rozina Islam was not ‘abused’, claims health minister
- Bangladesh reports 1,272 new virus cases, death toll rises by 30 in a day
- Lightning strikes kill 14 in a day during storms in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Two ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka
- Bangladesh asks Canada for two million AstraZeneca doses
- Momen calls Jaishankar for COVID vaccine as India halts export