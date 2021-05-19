India reports highest daily death toll since the pandemic began

The previous record was back in January, when the US recorded 4,468 deaths, according to a report by The New York Times.

Many experts believe the true number of deaths and infections is even higher, and evidence has emerged across the country of large numbers of people dying from COVID who have not been officially counted.

India reported 267,000 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the official case tally past 25 million, with more than 280,000 deaths, The New York Times report said.

While infections seem to be slowing down in some of India’s urban centres, including New Delhi and Mumbai, the virus is spreading in the countryside. Testing there is limited, the medical infrastructure is woefully underfunded and overwhelmed. Some leaders have been trying to downplay the damage, sometimes even criminalising cries for help.

Experts warn that a drop in new daily cases is a likely reflection of the success of urban lockdowns but that the virus is still spreading elsewhere unchecked. Hospitals remain short of supplies, and the vaccination campaign has been slow. The death toll has remained over 4,000 for several days, suggesting that even if new infections are going down in urban centres, those infected earlier are dying.

The virus has taken a heavy toll on India’s doctors and medical workers as well, The New York Times said.

More than 1,000 doctors have died of COVID since the pandemic began last year. The rate of deaths has been much higher, and the age of victims often much younger, since the second wave of infections started this spring. More than 260 doctors have died since April, according to the Indian Medical Association.